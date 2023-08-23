Tax income rises over 50% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN - Iran’s tax incomes during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) rose 50 percent compared to the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported citing the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) data.

According to the mentioned data, INTA collected 2.16 quadrillion rials (about $4.41 billion) of taxes during the five-month period of this year.

Based on the said data, over 4.72 quadrillion rials (about $9.65 billion) of taxes were collected in the previous Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20) which was also 54 percent more than the figure for the preceding year when collected taxes amounted to 3.06 quadrillion (about $6.25 billion).

As reported, the INTA managed to realize the goals set for the organization in the previous year by 104 percent.

The organization has managed to register more than 2.7 million new taxpayers across the country since the beginning of the current year. INTA had registered four million new taxpayers in the previous Iranian calendar year.

Iran’s tax incomes during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year 1402 (March 21-April 20) rose 49 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

According to INTA Head Mohammad-Hadi Sobhanian, the organization collected 430 trillion rials (about $695.3 million) of taxes during the mentioned month, while the figure was 290 trillion rials (about $593 million) in the same time span of the past year.

Sobhanian noted that of the collected taxes, 190 trillion rials (about $388 million) was related to direct taxes, and 240 trillion rials (about $490.8 million) was the share of tax on goods and services.

