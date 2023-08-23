Iran’s national library participates in IFLA congress 

TEHRAN- The National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) is attending the 88th General Conference and Assembly of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA).

The IFLA congress, which brings together librarians, professionals, and library managers from around the world, kicked off on August 21 and will run for five days in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Esmat Momeni, the Deputy Director of the National Library of Iran, is attending the event to represent the country and share professional experiences in the field of library science during this gathering.

Among the key events at this annual gathering are the meetings of National Library Presidents, which will tackle various concerns and challenges faced by national libraries worldwide, as well as topics related to library science, management practices, and experiences.

The National Library of Iran has been an active participant in this conference over the past few decades and has participated in several specialized committees, including National Libraries, Asia & Oceania, Rare Books & Special Collections, as well as Information Technology, Children & Young Adults' Libraries, and Resource Sharing.

During this session of the IFLA conference, a range of topics related to library and information science and management practices are being discussed, including digital libraries, library standards, information technology, green libraries, and the impact of artificial intelligence on library management and services.

