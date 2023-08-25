Iran calls for extraterrestrial cultivation with Kenya

TEHRAN – Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Selahvarzi has called for the implementation of an agreement with Kenya for extraterrestrial cultivation in the country.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, Selahvarzi made the remarks in a meeting with Nairobi’s Ambassador to Tehran Joshua I. Gatimu on Thursday.

Iran reached an agreement with Kenya to cultivate 20 hectares of the country’s farms during a visit of President Ebrahim Raisi to the country.

“We hope to find solutions for financial and banking exchanges with the help of the governments of Iran and Kenya, because this issue is one of the main obstacles to the development of trade between the two countries,” he said in the meeting.

The official also called for the establishment of a barter trade mechanism between the two countries in order to develop bilateral trade.

“Establishing a suitable barter trade mechanism should be a priority for both sides. Being able to import products such as tea, coffee, tropical fruits, etc. in exchange for providing some of the needs of the Kenyan market in Iran can help in the development of trade relations between the two countries,” he said.

