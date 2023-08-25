Yerevan hosting exhibit of Iranian free zones’ trade, investment opportunities

TEHRAN – The Armenian capital Yerevan is hosting an exhibition of Iranian free trade and special economic zones’ export capacities and investment opportunities, according to the news portal of Iranian free and special economic zones (FREENA).

In this three-day exhibition, which kicked off on Friday, several investment packages are presented to interested investors offering attractive incentives for trade activities in Iranian free and special economic zones.

As reported, 60 companies from the Iranian private sector are participating in this exhibition with the aim of marketing and developing exports to Armenia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

The Iranian companies present in this event are active in various fields including construction, metal, auto parts, household appliances, detergents, cosmetics, food, chemical and refinery products, clothing, bags and shoes, as well as medical and tourism services.

EF/MA