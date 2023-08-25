Air Arabia to launch flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Lar

TEHRAN - Air Arabia, an Emirati low-cost airline, is set to launch new direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Lar, southern Iran.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off from Abu Dhabi International Airport toward the Larestan International Airport on Sep. 14 with a frequency of three flights weekly.

The flight is set to take off from Abu Dhabi at 10.10 am and land in Lar at 10.45 am, while the return flight will depart from Lar at 11.25 am and arrive in the UAE’s capital at 1.10 pm, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

According to sources, with the new route to Lar, the airline‘s international network now extends to over 30 destinations, including Tehran, Tashkent, Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chattogram, Kathmandu, Kolkata, Muscat, Salalah, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Kochi, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Amman, Baghdad, Baku, Kuwait, Yekaterinburg, Thiruvananthapuram, Moscow and Kazan.

Lar, which is the capital of Larestan county in Fars province, is one of the major stops along the road to the Persian Gulf.

Historically speaking, some natives of Lar migrated to Arab states in the Persian Gulf in significant figures around the 1600s, such as Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

AFM