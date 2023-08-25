BRICS countries pledge to deepen ties with Iran

TEHRAN- As Iran is officially invited to join BRICS, President Xi Jinping of China and the other BRICS leaders indicated their openness to accelerate cooperation with Iran in a number of fields.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa whose country hosted the BRICS Summit Johannesburg, announced on Thursday that Iran and five other nations will join the economic bloc on January 1, 2024.

Invited by President Ramaphosa to participate in the meeting of BRICS leaders, Raisi visited South Africa on Thursday morning.

Then, in addition to participating and delivering a lecture at the BRICS+ Summit, Raisi held talks with a number of leaders on the same day before departing for Tehran on Friday.

In a meeting with Raisi, President Xi congratulated Iran on joining BRICS.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthen its friendship and mutual trust with Iran, saying, “China is ready to consolidate its friendship and deepen its mutual trust with the Iranian side and to continue to support each other on issues of mutual core interests.”

Raisi responded by stating that Iran is ready to strengthen relationship with China and advance multilateralism.

He said that Iran’s inclusion in the BRICS will give new energy to the organization’s fundamental values, such as resistance to U.S. unilateralism.

Raisi also emphasized the need to put into effect the comprehensive 25-year agreement between Tehran and Beijing.

In another meeting with President Raisi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in-depth conversations about a variety of bilateral issues, including trade and investment, energy, connectivity, counterterrorism, and the situation in Afghanistan.

Modi voiced delight at Iran’s admission to BRICS, saying, “Had a wonderful meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. I am glad that Iran will be joining BRICS. Discussed ways to deepen trade and cultural cooperation between India and Iran.”

The office of the Indian Prime Minister revealed that discussions took place on how to improve ties in industries, including energy, connectivity, and trade.

They also shared views on regional events, such as the situation in Afghanistan, and fast-tracking infrastructure cooperation, especially the Chabahar project.

Raisi congratulated Modi on the accomplishment of the Chandrayaan mission and thanked him for India’s assistance in achieving Iran’s BRICS membership.

The significance of strengthening bilateral cooperation was emphasized by both presidents.

In a separate meeting, Brazilian President Lula da Silva praised Iran’s inclusion in BRICS and pointed out potential areas of cooperation in terms of academic, scientific, and technical exchanges.

In order to stop powerful nations from infringing on the rights of others, President Lula denounced sanctions as a “criminal weapon” against states and emphasized the need to restructure current international institutions.

Raisi also called for developing relations and increasing collaboration between Iran and Brazil and expressed delight over Lula’s reelection as president.

Aside from mentioning the failure of the “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, he highlighted the country’s notable scientific and technological advancements.

Additionally, on the sidelines of the BRICS+ Summit, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan met with the Iranian president.

In another meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, Raisi blasted Western nations for their exploitation of Africa’s natural resources.

“Unlike Western countries, which are only looking to loot the resources and wealth of African countries, Iran is looking for a relationship based on respect and mutual benefits,” noted Raisi.

The president of Iran also stated that his nation is willing to share its technological, engineering, scientific, and industrial expertise with Senegal.

In response, President Sall applauded Iran’s participation in the BRICS alliance and maintained that Iran’s involvement would aid in the development of a multipolar world and a more balanced international order.

“The Western countries, as the main violators of human rights, seek to put pressure on independent countries under the guise of defending human rights," Sall remarked.

He went on to say, “The countries that have for centuries practiced slavery on a large scale and have dark colonial records, and even nowadays continue such policies in other forms have no right to claim to be advocates of human rights.”

Sall voiced a desire for greater Iranian business and entrepreneur participation in Senegal, notably in the areas of science and energy, utilizing Iran’s know-how.

During a separate meeting with Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, President Raisi expressed Iran’s willingness to work with Tanzania in areas of technology, engineering and building dams and power plants.

The president of Iran also emphasized the value of fostering closer economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

In yet another meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Ms. Sheikh Hasina, Raisi expressed appreciation for her efforts for Bangladesh’s development.

Raisi also said, “Iran has attained advanced capacities and capabilities and is ready to exchange them with Bangladesh in the direction of developing relations.”

Referring to the American government’s full support for Zionists in violating the rights of the Palestinian people, Raisi emphasized that assisting the oppressed people is both a human and Islamic obligation.

Bangladesh’s premier expressed her nation’s enthusiasm to expand cooperation with Iran in a number of economic, cultural, scientific, and technical domains while congratulating Iran on joining BRICS.