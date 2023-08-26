Iran to hold pavilion at Agro Syria intl. exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran Trade Center in Damascus, which is affiliated to the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), is going to set up Iran’s pavilion in an international exhibition of Syrian Agricultural Mechanization and Related Industries in late September, the ICCIMA portal published.

The International Exhibition of Syrian Agricultural Mechanization and Related Industries is the only international specialized exhibition in the field of agriculture in Syria which is held directly in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform of Syria and the Syrian Chamber of Agriculture.

The exhibition is held with the aim of familiarizing Syrian business operators and farmers with the latest and most modern international practices in agricultural development and food security.

The four-day exhibition is going to cover a variety of areas including agribusiness equipment and techniques, harvesting equipment and machinery, techniques for sorting and packing vegetables, fruits and agricultural products, agricultural packaging materials and machinery and their accessories, tools for drilling and maintaining wells and water pumps, refrigerated and frozen food equipment and services, industrial greenhouses and their heating and lighting systems, landscaping equipment and gardening techniques, agricultural engineering and consulting, modern transportation technologies of agricultural products, electricity generation technologies and renewable energies, all kinds of light and heavy agricultural machinery and equipment, laboratory equipment and product quality control, aquaculture devices and equipment, agricultural management systems and automation technologies, production lines, facilities and supplies, filtration systems and production of oxygen and other gases, equipment and materials for soil amendment, purification and agricultural pesticides, modern irrigation systems and techniques.

EF/MA