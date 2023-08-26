Works of Iranian master artists at Mojdeh Art Gallery 

TEHRAN-A group exhibition opened at Mojdeh Art Gallery on Friday showcasing the works of 24 Iranian master artists.

Titled “Emerged from Soil”, the exhibit comprises artworks in different mediums by the world-renowned figures from Iran, including works of calligraphy, painting, Persian miniature, illustration, drawing and mirror mosaic, Iran Art reported on Saturday.

The majority of works on display at the exhibition are paintings by Parvaneh Etemadi, Aydin Aghdashloo, Reza Bangiz, Jazeh Tabatabai, Sadegh Tabrizi, Reza Derakshani, Iran Darroudi, Sohrab Sepehri, Mehdi Sahabi, Ali Akbar Sadeghi, Farideh Lashai, Leili Matin-Daftary and Manoucher Yektai among others.

Although all are painters, their works are different from one another as each has their own unique style.

Also present at the show are works of calligrapher Mohammad Ehsaei, illustrator Kambiz Derambakhsh and mixed-media visual artist Monir Farmanfarmaian among others.

This collection of works has been chosen from among the works of still life with a focus on flowers that were mostly created between the 1960s and 2010s.

A still life is a work of art depicting mostly inanimate subject matter, typically commonplace objects which are either natural (food, flowers, plants, rocks, shells, etc.) or human-made (drinking glasses, books, vases, jewelry, coins, pipes, etc.).

Still life can be called one of the most popular genres of painting in the history of Iranian and world art. The existence of flowers in most of the still lifes has injected color and passion of life into the works.

Located at No. 27, Eastern 18th St., North Allameh Ave., Sa’adatabad neighborhood, Mojdeh Gallery will host the show until September 5.

SS/

