TCCIMA directors, board members discuss chamber’s future programs

TEHRAN – Some members of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) board of representatives met with the deputies and managers of the chamber in a meeting to discuss the future plans, duties, responsibilities and services of the various units of the TCCIMA to the members and economic operators.

The mentioned meeting was held due to the change of half of the chamber’s board members in the TCCIMA 10th election session, the TCCIMA portal reported.

In the meeting, which was chaired by TCCIMA Secretary General Bahman Eshqi, the official briefed the attendees about the duties of the chamber’s various committees and departments and talked about some of the measures that have been taken for the improvement of the capital’s business environment over the past few years.

EF/MA