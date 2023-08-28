Number of planes in civil aviation fleet to reach 250 by Mar. 2024

TEHRAN - The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has said the number of the country’s passenger airplanes will increase to 250 by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2024).

According to Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, some 60 airplanes have been imported into the country over the last 20 months, 30 of which are currently operational, IRNA reported.

“The average age of the country's civil aviation fleet has reached 26 years from 28.5 years at the beginning of the 13th government incumbency, and now we are considering reducing the average age of the fleet to below 20 years,” the official said.

Back in August 2022, Mohammadi-Bakhsh said his organization was implementing a comprehensive program based on which the number of the country’s passenger airplanes would increase to 550 within 10 years.

EF/MA