“Son of Man” breaks box office records for Art and Experience Cinemas Group

TEHRAN –Iranian movie “Son of Man” by Sepideh Mirhosseini has become the highest-grossing film of the Art and Experience Cinemas Group, which is dedicated to screening art films.

The film has grossed more than 2.5 billion rials ($5,000) and attracted over 6,000 audiences with just 30 movie theaters and 195 screenings.

According to SAMFA, Iran's official cinema sales and screening management system, the film has broken records as the highest-grossing and most-viewed film in the last four years in this group.

Released on July 7, the film tells the story of Azar, a woman who undergoes a gender change after giving birth to her daughter and raises her in the role of a father for 18 years. After his father’s death, his life is about to be turned upside down for the second time after his brother threatens to tell his story if he doesn't give up the family inheritance.

“Son of Man” stars Behnam Sharafi, Leila Zare, Majid Potki, Paria Mardanaian, and Hadi Eftakhzaradeh and features a screenplay co-written by Panah Khodayari and Sepideh Mirhosseini.

Back in January, the film was screened in a special program at the Sofia MENAR Film Festival, which screens movies from the Middle East and North African Region (MENAR).

The movie was reviewed in the program entitled "In Focus: Iranian Women Directors" along with three other Iranian films.

Photo: A scene from Iranian movie “Son of Man” by Sepideh Mirhosseini

SAB/