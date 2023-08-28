IRGC navy to receive new submarines

TEHRAN - Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps will soon be equipped with a new generation of Ghadir and Fateh submarines, according to Tasnim news agency.

The Ghadir Submarine, which was manufactured in 2006, is a medium-sized submarine that has already been deployed by the Iranian army. It has been improved several times over the years and is now capable of launching cruise missiles. The Ghadir submarines are suitable for sailing in the Persian Gulf region and the Gulf of Oman.

The 29-meter seacraft, weighing 115 tons, can largely evade radar systems. It is equipped with two long-range torpedo tubes with a diameter of 533 millimeters that can also launch anti-ship cruise missiles.

The Fatah Submarine, which has also been put to use by the Army, is considered to be more advanced than Ghadir. It was added to the Army’s navy in 2018 to help strengthen coastal defense. The 527-ton submersible is a semi-heavy submarine and can go as deep as 200 meters in the sea. It can also navigate under the water for at least 35 days.

Fateh, which is 43.5 meters long and 4.5 meters wide, is equipped with four 533-millimeter torpedo launchers and can also carry 8 naval mines.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years come a long way in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, helping Iran’s armed forces to become self-sufficient in almost all military fields.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, and will not make any compromises in this regard. The country has especially been focused on strengthening its naval forces in the past years.

In May, the 86th naval flotilla of Iran’s Army wrapped up a round-the-world trip after sailing 63,000 kilometers of sea routes over eight months and a circumnavigation of the globe in 360 degrees.

MHA/PA