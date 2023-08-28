Iran’s special envoy and UN resident coordinator address issue of Afghan refugees

TEHRAN - Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan who simultaneously acts as Tehran’s ambassador to Kabul, and UN Resident Coordinator for the Islamic Republic of Iran Stefan Priesner held talks on Monday about the trend of international support for Afghan refugees.

“The development of diplomacy with the United Nations in the framework of the national development plan and the definition of a specific road map, in order to attract international support for Afghan refugees, is one of the important issues pursued by the special representative,” Kazemi Qomi wrote on X.

He added, “I sincerely appreciate my colleagues in making this road map operational.”