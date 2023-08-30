Value of export from Khorasan Razavi rises over 30%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, rose over 30 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), a provincial official announced.

Mohamad-Ali Amir-Fakhrian, the director of Foreign Trade Office of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that commodities worth $485 million have been exported from the province in the present year.

As previously announced by Javad Jafari, an official with the province’s customs department, the value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi rose six percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

He said that 2.607 million tons of commodities worth $1.4 billion were exported from the province in the past year, indicating five percent fall in terms of weight year on year.

He named Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan as the major export destinations of the province’ products.

Jafari also announced that 229,000 tons of commodities worth $579 million were imported to Khorasan Razavi in the previous year, with 53 percent rise in value and 23 percent growth in weight year on year.

He named Oman, China, Tajikistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the main sources of imports to the province during the previous year.

