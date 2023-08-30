IRISL head outlines company’s achievements in current govt.

TEHRAN – The managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has outlined some of the major achievements of the IRISL over the past two years since the 13th government took office in September 2021.

Registering new historical records in cargo transportation, launching regular shipping lines to Venezuela, Africa, and Syria, and activating the North-South corridor to promote trade with the northern neighbors and the Caspian Sea coastal nations have been some of the achievements of the IRISL in the mentioned two years, according to Mohammadreza Modarres Khiabani.

“In the past two years, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, in addition to setting historical records for cargo transportation, which is unprecedented in the history of this company's activity, has been able to play a serious role in providing the basic and essential needs of the people and domestic producers with transporting imported goods and earn revenues by shipping export goods to countries all around the world,” Modarres Khiabani said.

Referring to the preparation of a five-year strategic roadmap for the company’s activities in the coming years, the official said: “Considering the necessity of developing the maritime fleet in order to provide as many services as possible in the coming years, we started to compile a five-year strategic roadmap last year. However, considering domestic conditions and global markets, this document has been revised and modified for the next five years.”

EF/MA