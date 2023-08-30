West's instrumental view of women greatest blow to women’s status, dignity

TEHRAN – The instrumental view of women and abuse of their sexual attractions has turned them into a tool to attract more customers in the capitalist system so that the worst humiliations can be formed against them.

What exists in the field of women in the current situation of the modern world is a product of the capitalist system; which has been formed many years after the Renaissance period in the world.

With the establishment of the capitalist system and the formation of the bourgeoisie and considering that industrialization had its own requirements, it was necessary to provide tools to attract capital. Therefore, the modern world's view of women became a view of a tool to attract capital. But it required prerequisites, one of which was the creation of a new identity for women. In the modern world, they needed to use women in the market as a source of capital. Based on this, her physical and sexual attractions were the first things that were taken into consideration.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a speech on February 3, 2021, on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra said, “The opposite point is the Western view of women which considers women as objects and tools. There is no respect for women in Western logic, Western philosophy and methodology, and Western lifestyle. You have witnessed that one of the highest-ranking female government and military officials announced just a few months ago that she had been raped and sexually harassed. [Martha McSally, a former US Senator said that during the time when she served in the Air Force, she had been sexually harassed] In other words, even women of high administrative, social, and political positions were harmed by the Western logic about women and they are not safe from it.”

In the capitalist system, we are faced with goods, and with the increase in the sale of goods, this system becomes stronger; The stronger the markets, the stronger the capitalist system, and the greater the demand, the more supply is possible. To continue this chain, the capitalist system needed more and more effective advertising and for this purpose, it used the sexual attractiveness of women.

While violence and instrumentalization of women are very common in the fashion industry, women make up about 80% of the global workforce in this industry and are the main audience of this industry.

Ayatollah Khamenei argued that the greatest blow to the status and dignity of women is that the capitalist system uses various means to convince women that it is to their benefit and that their value lies in making themselves more sexually attractive to men on the streets. (January 4, 2023)

Models are often subjected to sexual exploitation and violence during their professional lives and are treated like commodities who have no right to express any opinion about themselves and their bodies.

The patriarchal society has weakened and abused women's character so much that nowadays women are used behind shop windows for rent and buying and selling for sexual enjoyment and they are used as advertising goods on TV and fashion shows.

“In the dominantly oriental delineation, women are regarded as peripheral elements with no role in making history; and in the dominantly western classification, women are creatures whose sexual category is preferred over their humanity and are thus sexual instruments to serve the interests of men and modern capitalism,” the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said. (March 6, 2013)

The instrumental view of women forces them to do dangerous work to maintain their appearance according to the standards of the modern world. Sometimes they resort to dangerous cosmetic surgeries to become the desired doll of the modern world.

“In the matter of women, your position is not a defensive one; rather an offensive one. They blame us for making hijab obligatory for women. However, they themselves have made women remove their hijab. Blow for blow! Yet, their actions in the matter of women are more detrimental than that. In Western culture, woman is driven to corruption, and is humiliated and harassed. That men and women sit next to one another at diplomacy desks will never compensate for the detriments the West has inflicted on women. They have used women as a tool for satisfying sexual desires. They believe women are worthless without makeup; that women need to do makeup so men appreciate their appearance. This is the biggest insult to the woman. You have a lot to say in this area and have claims to make,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted. (August 15, 2004)