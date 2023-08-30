Judiciary official says court will appoint lawyer for MKO members

TEHRAN- The judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that the criminal court of Tehran will appoint a public defender for the accused members of the MKO terrorist group.

On the occasion of the National Day of Fight Against Terrorism, Kazem Gharibabadi said that despite the numerous crimes committed by members of the MKO terrorist group, the criminal court of Tehran province respected their legal rights and the court has notified them (the accused) to appoint a lawyer, according to Fars News.

The judiciary chief’s deputy said that although the deadline is not met, no lawyer has been introduced by the MKO members, so the head of the court will soon issue an order to appoint a lawyer for them in accordance with Article 384 of the Criminal Code.

“We believe that the world must get rid of terrorist groups and in this regard, we will take all necessary measures to prosecute the members of this terrorist group,” said Gharibabadi.

Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Head of Iran’s Judiciary, in his recent interview with Al Mayadeen news television called for the fight against corruption as the “top priority,” emphasizing the strong will of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the “fair trial” of MKO members.

Earlier, the criminal court of a Tehran province published a public notice in widely circulated newspapers and asked the fugitive members of the MKO terrorist group, known as Mojahedin-e-Khalq, to introduce their lawyers to the court in the process of handling the case.

104 members of MKO terrorist group were mentioned in the notice published by the criminal court of Tehran, and these members are going to be trialed.