Iran files massive case against 100 MKO terrorists

TEHRAN- The Islamic Republic of Iran has filed a huge case against more than 100 members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), which has killed tens of thousands of Iranian, Iran’s top human rights official has announced

In an interview with the ISNA news agency published on Saturday, Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, said Iran is seeking to rid the world of terrorism and terrorist organizations.

He said that 107 prominent members of the MKO are the subject of the huge lawsuit that has been sent to an Iranian court for adjudication.

The defendants have been notified through email and that a separate branch has been established to handle the case, the human rights chief added.

“The court will soon start its work in accordance with the provisions of the criminal procedure,” he noted.

Gharibabadi reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to use all its resources to combat terrorism, particularly the MKO terrorist group.

He also decried the fact that members of the MKO are able to roam in several Western nations after murdering countless innocent Iranian individuals.

“In parallel with the legal, judicial and political pressures that the Islamic Republic of Iran has exerted on some countries housing MKO members, those states have also independently come to the conclusion that the MKO is really a terrorist group. They are placing limitations on them, and we welcome the restrictive measures against the MKO terrorists.”

The senior rights official further stated that Tehran will not be satisfied with the host nations’ present course of conduct and demanded that they be either expelled or brought to justice.

Since the Islamic Revolution’s triumph in 1979, the MKO has committed several terrorist acts against Iranian citizens and government figures.

About 12,000 of the roughly 17,000 Iranians who have been assassinated in terrorist assaults over the past 40 years have been victims of the MKO’s atrocities.

MKO terrorists to move to Canada

The MKO’s top leaders are putting plans in place to transfer their members from Albania to Canada.

Following strong pressure from the Albanian government and the collapse of discussions with the Paris government for transfer to France, the MKO ringleaders have reputedly decided to shift their base to Canada.

An informed security source told Tasnim that the MKO terrorists have come up with the relocation plan after the government of Albania and its counter-terrorism court imposed restrictions on the terrorist group following the discovery of incriminating evidence from their Ashraf-3 camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers west of Albania’s capital Tirana.

“The MKO heads are making preparations for the gradual pullout of their members from Albania,” the source said.

The source reported that the MKO terrorists had been unsuccessful in getting France’s permission to move some of its elements to a camp near Auvers-sur-Oise, which is on the outskirts of Paris to the northwest.

According to the source, the MKO terrorists have used their lobbyists in the Canadian government, and plans have been made to move the MKO members with temporary Canadian passports or temporary residency permits in Canada as a first step.

Based on reports, the MKO terrorists made their choice after understanding that the situation in Albania is comparable to what they encountered in Iraq.

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the terrorist MKO group, was prohibited from entering Albania last week by the authorities.

According to sources, the ban was introduced by Albania’s anti-terrorism court following an assessment of the evidence demonstrating the group’s involvement in terrorist actions in Iran.

After Albanian authorities stormed the camp housing the MKO for engaging in “terror and cyber-attacks” against international organizations in late June, Rajavi escaped from Albania to France. 150 computers used for terrorist operations were confiscated.

During the clashes at the camp, at least one MKO terrorist was killed and several more were injured.

The MKO spent several years in Iraq, where Saddam Hussein, a former Iraqi despot, harbored and armed them.

They supported Saddam during his war against Iran in the 1980s. The Saddam regime also used them in putting down protests across the Arab nation after the armistice between Iran and Iraq.