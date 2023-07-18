‘Scholars in Iraq must help shine light on U.S. assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Al-Muhandis’

TEHRAN - During a meeting on Monday with a number of university professors from Iraq, Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, director of the special committee tasked to investigate the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, asked the scholars to help clarify the truth of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis’s assassination by Washington.

Kadkhodaei, a law expert, said professors and students can also help raise awareness and aid legal proceedings in the International Criminal Court by assembling books, articles and reports about the incident. He pointed to the great endeavors of General Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in the region, saying the two figures spearheaded the difficult and almost rigid fight against terrorist groups like Daesh which have been founded by the U.S. and its allies.

He underscored the fact that Washington is still doing its best to create chaos in West Asia so it can reach its evil and imperialistic goals.

Despite this, he said, Muslim countries can stand against the “global arrogance” and emerge victorious if they become united.

Lastly, Kadkhodaei assured the group of professors that both Iran and the Iraqi government are looking to bring those responsible for the martyrdom of General Soleimani and his dear companion Al-Muhandis to justice and have so far taken important steps in this regard.

General Soleimani, a top Iranian anti-terror icon, led the fight against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in the 2010s and was eventually able to vanquish the terror group. In January of 2020, Soleimani was assassinated during a U.S. drone strike when he was exiting the Baghdad international airport.

‘Iraq responsible to punish assassinators of Gen. Soleimani’

The secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has also said Iraq is liable for prosecuting those responsible for the assassination the famed anti-terror.

Kazem Gharibabadi, who was also talking to Iraqi professors on Sunday, also said General Soleimani and Al-Muhandis supported the people of Iraq and Syria in their struggle to crush Daesh and other terrorist groups, despite the fact that those groups received Western assistance.

He added the assassination of the two commanders constituted a “crime against humanity,” for which the U.S. government must be held legally liable.

According to Iran’s top human rights official, Soleimani “was the official guest of the Iraqi government and the crime was committed on Iraqi soil.”

“The responsibility of pursuing the case rests with the Iraqi government to prosecute the perpetrators,” he underlined.

Gharibabadi added, “Three and a half years have passed since the assassination and we expect that Iraq arrange the trial as soon as possible.”

The top human rights official lauded the efforts and sacrifices made in the war against terrorism by General Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade, saying, “The distinguished heroes of the fight against terror did a grand service.”

The two prominent anti-terror leaders were widely revered throughout the region for their pivotal role in combating and decimating Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

The human rights chief also discussed instrumentalization and politicization of human rights by the West.

Gharibabadi also called Iran and Iraq victims of terrorism and sanctions. “Iran and Iraq are victims of sanctions and terror. In Iraq, 500,000 innocent children lost their lives as a result of U.S. and Western sanctions; there was even an embargo placed on students’ blackboard chalks.”

“Thousands of people fell victim to terrorism in Iran and Iraq; many people were plagued by the takfiri Daesh terrorist group in Iraq. Who created the group? The very same countries claiming advocacy of human rights,” Gharibabadi pointed out.