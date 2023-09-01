Mehdi Zeyghami appointed as new TPO head

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi has appointed Mehdi Zeyghami as the new head of the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), IRNA reported on Thursday.

Zeyghami replaced Alireza Peyman-Pak who was the head of the mentioned organization since September 2021 up to late May this year.

Zeyghami, previously a deputy at the TPO, was promoted to be the acting head of TPO on May 20.

EF/MA

Photo: Industry Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi (L) and TPO Head Mehdi Zeyghami