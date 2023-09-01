Iranian student ranks 2nd at intl. IFIA competition

TEHRAN - A Ph.D. student at Tehran University won the silver medal at the third International Invention and Innovation Competition for International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA) INV Members.

The third International Ideas and Inventions Competition was held from August 20 to 22, both in person and online.

Ehsan Aghajani Rizi, a Ph.D. student in Tourism at Qeshm International Campus of Tehran University, won the world silver medal for his invention in tourism.

The gold medal of this competition went to the representative of England and the bronze medal to the representative of Japan.

The International Federation of Inventors Associations is a nonprofit organization aiming to disseminate the culture of invention and innovation, support inventors transfer technology, and establish cooperation with related organizations.

IFIA cooperates closely with international organizations of importance in the realization of its objectives. Established in 1968, IFIA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and recognized as a public utility organization by the Republic and Canton of Geneva.

Since there was no system that recognizes genuine inventors and innovators, it was proposed to institutionalize an arrangement whereby the innovators are recognized with the title based on their competency and track record as a member of the Chartered Innovators Council.

It was approved to use the title “INV” for inventors and innovators.

There were both individual and group competitions; 830 inventions were submitted by 1,500 inventors participating in the competition from 50 countries.

Inventors were from different parts of the world including the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Holland, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brazil, Malaysia, The United Arab Emirates, and China, etc. participated in the competition.

The most important criteria to jury members in the review of the submitted inventions included public demand, being economic and cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

These inventions and innovations were categorized into 13 groups including computer science (software), Machinery, Civil Engineering, Environmental Protection, Agriculture, Medicine, Electronics, Aerospace, Mechanics, Genetics, etc.

Award-winning inventions

Soodabeh Davaran, an Iranian female researcher and university professor, won a gold medal at the Teknofest 2023 festival held by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) from April 27 to May 1 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Her research titled "Nanofibers containing antibiotic drugs and antimicrobial plant extracts for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infectious wounds.” IFIA is a global organization that represents and supports inventors and invention associations from around the world.

In 2022, a team of Iranian inventors grabbed the gold medal at the 46th International Invention Show (INOVA 2022), which was held in Osijek, Croatia, on October 12-15.

The event was organized by the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) and the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA).

Some one thousand teams from 40 countries, including Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, France, Singapore, Canada, Indonesia, and Iran participated in the INOVA competitions.

The Iranian team managed to win the gold medal in the category of advertising and tourism.

Iran ranked 11th in the world in the field of intellectual property, according to the World Intellectual Property Indicators 2021 report.

In December 2021, Iranian students grabbed 3 gold medals in electronics, artificial intelligence, and programming at the India International Innovation and Invention Expo (INEX 2021).

