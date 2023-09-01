Iran self-sufficient in arms production: Army chief

TEHRAN- The commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic is self-sufficient in producing military equipment.

“Iran’s armed forces are not dependent on other countries to meet the needs of the defense field,” Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stressed as he attended a military industry exhibition.

The top general said a nation cannot be “respectable” and “proud” if it is dependent on the defense industry.

Iran’s independence was achieved through the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s “leadership and wisdom,” according to Major General Mousavi.

Mousavi went on to say that when a country relies on others for defense, it is limited to acting based on capabilities in operations, whereas when a country builds its defense equipment based on its tactics and goals, it can make decisions and have the power of initiative.

Highlighting the accomplishments of Iranian youth at the Defense Industry Achievements Exhibition, he stated that the country’s Defense Ministry can protect Iran by relying on young scientists, knowledge-based industries, and institutions.

The display of the accomplishments of the Ministry of Defense began on August 29, the day marking Defense Industry Day. President Ebrahim Raisi attended the opening of the exhibition.

On the same day, Iran unveiled the Mohajer 10 UAV. The unmanned aerial vehicle is outfitted with electronic warfare and intelligence technologies. It has a top speed of 210 km/h and can transport various types of explosives and ammunition.

At a height of 7,000 meters and a range of 2,000 kilometers, Mohajer-10 can fly for up to 24 hours at a time.

Additionally, it has a 450-liter maximum fuel capacity and a 300-kilogram limit on the weight of its load.

During the event, the Arman-1 guided air-launched bomb was also unveiled.

Meanwhile, President Raisi attended the ceremony delivering strategic “Khorramshahr” and “Haj Qassem” missiles to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

Speaking to the Arabic-language al-Alam news network marking Defense Industry Day, Major General Mousavi stressed that the country has been able to build all the defensive equipment necessary to secure borders despite sanctions.