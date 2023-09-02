Anti-revolutionary elements nabbed in Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN- Sistan-Baluchestan, a region in Iran’s southeast, has seen the arrest of members of an anti-revolutionary group, the Mizan news agency reported on Friday.

A group of four persons who had received guidance from abroad were chanting anti-Islamic Republic chants over the past few months after Friday prayers in Zahedan, the capital of the border province.

The group’s members admitted to receiving anti-Iran banners and posters via an “intermediary” and being instructed via international social media sites.

They had also been instructed to raise the flag of the former U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime and take video clips of their gatherings and send them to the foreign agent.

The news agency said the group sought to portray the public as “aligned” with the Pahlavi monarchy by hanging anti-Iran flags and posters.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry declared that its troops had destroyed a number of terrorist groups linked to the Israeli regime in four different Iranian provinces.

The “sabotage cells” were part of a huge “Zionist-terrorist” network that carried out various operations in the four provinces of Khuzestan, Mazandaran, Kermanshah, and Sistan-Baluchestan, according to the ministry.

The terrorists were seeking to orchestrate attacks to blame the nation’s police.

Back in August, security forces had detained two Takfiri terrorists in Sistan-Baluchestan.

IRNA quoted the provincial police commander, Doostali Jalilian, as stating that the two terrorists were detained in Sistan-Baluchestan’s Qasr-e Qand district. Jalilian said they are members of the Ansar al-Furqan terror group.

Jalilian said the two were apprehended following their identification and careful observation of their moves by intelligence forces during a planned operation on the Qasr-e Qand roadway to Talang.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two operatives, who are Iranian nationals, participated in a planned attack on Basij troops in Qasr-e Qand city. During the assault, the two terrorists, along with two others, killed and wounded a number of the voluntary Basij forces in the southeastern city.

Sistan-Baluchestan has seen a number of terror incidents in recent years that have targeted both security forces and civilians.

In a fight with terrorists trying to get inside the country in June, an Iranian border guard was martyred in the province.

On August 4, a group of terrorists had been apprehended by the IRGC Ground Force in the border region of the province, not far from the Pakistani border.