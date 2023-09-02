Iran receives Russian-made training jets

TEHRAN – The Iranian Army’s Air Force has received a batch of Russian-made Yak-130 training jets, Tasnim reported Saturday.

Images released recently indicate that the Iranian Air Force has taken delivery of Yak-130 advanced jet trainers, according to Tasnim.

Developed by Russia’s Yakovlev and Aermacchi, the Yakovlev Yak-130 is a subsonic two-seat jet trainer and light combat aircraft.

The advanced aircraft would allow Iranian military pilots to undergo training in operating the 4+ and fifth-generation fighter jets, like Sukhoi Su-57.

Iran has already developed a homegrown jet trainer, called Yasin.