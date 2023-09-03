IAF cinematheque to screen “The Banshees of Inisherin” 

TEHRAN –The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh’s 2022 drama “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Monday.

A review session will be organized after a screening in the Nasseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm by Iranian scholar Mahsa Asadollahnejad.

The movie is set in the 1920s on an imaginary island situated off the coast of Ireland. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play two lifelong friends who reach a point of no return as one of them abruptly terminates their relationship, with dire consequences for themselves.

The movie debuted worldwide at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. At the award ceremony, Colin Farrell was honored for his outstanding performance by receiving the Volpi Cup for Best Actor, while McDonagh received recognition for his exceptional screenplay writing with the Golden Osella award.

The film received widespread critical acclaim, with particular praise towards McDonagh's direction and screenplay, the performances of the cast, and Carter Burwell's score.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” received nine nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, it achieved three wins from eight nominations. It also won four BAFTA Awards from ten nominations at the 76th British Academy Film Awards: Outstanding British Film, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Original Screenplay.

In addition, the National Board of Review selected the film as one of the Top Ten Films of 2022. It has garnered critical acclaim over time and has been acknowledged as one of the most exceptional films of the 2020s.

