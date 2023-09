TEHRAN – Ali Ostad-Hashemi appointed as head of the Central Insurance Center of Iran (Bimeh Markazi) by Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, IRNA reported.

Ostad-Hashemi was previously the deputy head and a board member at the Central Insurance Center of Iran.

Before Ostad-Hashemi, Majid Behzadpour was the head of Central Insurance since February 2022.

