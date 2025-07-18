Mehdi Taremi ready for Inter Milan exit

TEHRAN - Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi has come to terms with his situation and is now preparing for an imminent exit from Inter Milan.

According to Tuttosport via FCInterNews, the 32-year-old has accepted his fate.

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has deemed the former Porto goal-getter surplus to requirements.

Therefore, the club have put him up for sale, hoping to raise funds for further reinforcements.

Indeed, they’ve already set a €10 million price tag for their unsettled star.

Despite joining the club with high expectations, he only scored three times in 43 appearances.

Meanwhile, Chivu prefers Francesco Pio Esposito over the Iranian international. Indeed, the 44-year-old wants to rely on young blood.

With Esposito predisposed for a starring role, there’s no space for Taremi, hence the decision to leave. Though Besiktas’ interest has faded recently, Taremi will likely continue his career abroad.

Several Premier League clubs, including Fulham and Nottingham Forest, have shown interest in his services.