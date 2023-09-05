Iran down Mongolia at 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Mongolia in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-20) in the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 9th–12th semifinals on Tuesday.

Team Melli will play Chinese Taipei for 9th place on Wednesday.

Iran were overpowered by powerhouses Japan 3-0 and also lost to India 3-1 in the Preliminary Round.

Iran then defeated the Philippines and Hong Kong in Pool H.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.