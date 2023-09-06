Iran 10th at 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Chinese Taipei defeated Iran 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 26-24) in the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship 9th–10th place on Wednesday.

Iran were overpowered by powerhouses Japan 3-0 and also lost to India 3-1 in the Preliminary Round.

Iran then defeated the Philippines, Hong Kong and Mongolia.

Later in the day, Thailand defeated China 3-2 in the final match, while Japan won the bronze medal.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and finished on Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.