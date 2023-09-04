Iran edge Hong Kong at 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran beat Hong Kong 3-2 (25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 25-5, 15-10) in the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship Pool H on Monday.

Iran were overpowered by powerhouses Japan 3-0 and also lost to India 3-1 in the Preliminary Round.

Team Melli then defeated the Philippines and Hong Kong in Pool H.

Iran will play Mongolia for 9th – 12th place on Tuesday.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.