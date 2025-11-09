Currently there is “no possibility” of US talks, Iran FM says

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Sunday that there is currently “no possibility” of negotiations with the United States, citing the lack of any constructive or positive approach from Washington.

Araghchi said that talks are not feasible at this stage because Iran has observed “no positive or constructive attitude” from the American side, Mehr reported.

He emphasized that Iran is willing to negotiate only when discussions are conducted on the basis of “equality” and “mutual benefit”.

Araghchi added that Iran would consider talks if the U.S. demonstrated readiness for dialogue built on equal footing and aimed at a mutually beneficial agreement.

“Whenever the Americans are prepared for negotiations grounded in equality and shared interests, such talks could become possible, and Iran will examine them,” he pointed out.