‘Iran’s solidarity with Sudan reflects commitment to Muslim unity,’ says Ambassador Saleh

TEHRAN- On Sunday, November 9, Sudan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Abdulaziz Hassan Saleh, visited the Tehran Times newsroom, where the daily conducted an exclusive interview with him on the ongoing crisis in Darfur and the prospects of Sudan-Iran relations.

During the conversation, the ambassador strongly criticized what he described as the “deafening silence” of Western and regional organizations over the recent mass killings in El Fasher, contrasting it with the international response to the 2003–04 Darfur crisis. He elaborated on Sudan’s efforts to document the atrocities and submit evidence to international legal bodies.

Saleh also commended Iran’s solidarity, noting the recent phone conversation between the two foreign ministers as a sign of growing support. Reflecting on the normalization of ties in October 2023, he voiced optimism about broader cooperation between the two countries.

The following is the text of the interview:

You have criticized the muted reaction of some international and regional bodies to the killings in El Fasher. In your view, why has the response to October 2025’s events been so subdued compared with the 2003–04 crisis in Darfur?

We in the Government of Sudan, along with the Sudanese people, are astonished by the silence of Western countries and regional and international organizations regarding the crimes committed by the terrorist rebel forces in Darfur — particularly in El Fasher and the city of Bara.

These countries claim to be advocates of human rights, yet their actions contradict the very principles they promote when it comes to Sudan.

Therefore, we have called for the condemnation of these acts, the designation of the Rapid Support Forces as a terrorist organization, and the denunciation of all countries providing them with support.

Has the Sudanese government initiated any internal or international legal processes to prosecute those responsible for the killings and other war crimes in Darfur? If so, could you detail the status and scope of those proceedings?

The Sudanese government has been monitoring these crimes, documenting them, and submitting the evidence to international and humanitarian bodies to ensure that legal action is pursued through international channels.

Indeed, we sincerely thank all the free nations and peoples of the world who have condemned the criminal acts that took place over the past two weeks.

The Government of Sudan has documented all the crimes committed since the outbreak of war in 2023 up until last week. All related information, documents, photos, videos, and evidence have been sent to regional and international organizations, as well as to a large number of human rights institutions around the world. These organizations are now submitting and circulating these materials among international legal and human rights bodies.

We highly value the immense solidarity and strong support shown by free public opinion, by nations, and by all the voices of conscience across the world.

In the recent telephone conversation between Sudan’s foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart on November 1st, Tehran condemned the atrocities in El Fasher and affirmed its support for Sudan’s sovereignty. Could you provide further insights into the significance of this call and how it may shape Iran?Sudan relations going forward?

This Iranian stance holds great significance in the context of foreign relations.

We in the Government of Sudan deeply appreciate and value the recent phone conversation between His Excellency Mr. Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his Sudanese counterpart, His Excellency Mr. Mohiuddin Salem.

This call reaffirms the support of the Iranian government and the Iranian people for the Sudanese government and people in the face of the ongoing aggression, as well as their condemnation of these crimes.

The conversation reflects the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to denouncing all acts of aggression against any Muslim country.

Sudan, as a nation that enjoys good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and shares membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), views this contact as an expression of political, diplomatic, legal, and humanitarian support for the Sudanese people during these difficult times.

Following the normalization of diplomatic ties between Iran and Sudan in October 2023, what concrete steps are the two countries taking to enhance cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields — and how is Sudan prioritizing these areas?

These relations have been resumed recently — it has only been about a year and two or three months since the restoration of ties.

During this short period, both sides and both governments have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in various fields, including the economy, trade, technology, and agriculture. However, given Sudan’s current circumstances and the ongoing war, it has not been possible for the relationship to develop naturally.

We are hopeful, God willing, that once stability returns to Sudan, relations between our two countries will progress normally — just like the relations between any other friendly nations.

