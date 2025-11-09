Trump’s admission of war role was a ‘calculated deception,’ says Iran’s embassy in Tokyo

TEHRAN – The Iranian Embassy in Tokyo has strongly condemned the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks acknowledging his command role in Israel’s June aggression against Iran, describing them as a “self-incriminating admission” that exposes the diplomatic façade concealing a premeditated campaign of violence against the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, the embassy wrote that Trump’s statement “serves as a chilling testament to the fact that the veneer of diplomacy was but a calculated deception masking the clandestine agenda of orchestrated violence on Iran.” It added that “the architects of this deception relentlessly labor to obscure reality, deploying a formidable campaign of disinformation.”

Trump’s comments, in which he claimed to have been “very much in charge” of the Israeli attacks, mark the first time a U.S. president has publicly acknowledged direct involvement in military operations against Iran. The 12-day assault, which began on June 13 and ended with a ceasefire on June 24, targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, military sites, and civilian infrastructure, including residential areas, hospitals, and Tehran’s Evin Prison.

Iran responded with Operation True Promise III, launching missile strikes on key strategic and security targets within the occupied territories.

In a subsequent post, the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo said that the long record of “betrayals, fractured promises, duplicity, and disinformation” by the United States and its European allies has recast the aggressor as the victim, offering a clear explanation for Iran’s mistrust of the West. It noted that despite Iran’s full compliance with its international commitments—confirmed in fifteen IAEA reports—Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed sweeping sanctions while the UN Security Council remained silent. The European signatories, it added, failed to uphold their own obligations under the agreement by refusing to normalize trade and instead aligned themselves with Washington’s policy of pressure and provocation.

The embassy also denounced the West’s silence over Israel’s aggression against Iran and subsequent U.S. strikes on Iranian facilities under IAEA safeguards, accusing the European trio—Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—of further escalating tensions by triggering the so-called “snapback mechanism” in an effort to restore previously terminated UN sanctions.

According to the statement, these actions collectively explain Tehran’s “deep and justified mistrust” toward Western powers, which it accused of undermining diplomacy while enabling Israeli violence through misinformation and political manipulation.

On Saturday, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, sent a letter to the UN Security Council, stating that Trump’s remarks constitute “clear and irrefutable evidence” of U.S. leadership in the attacks.