Aerospace Week celebrating IRGC heroes and Iran's aerospace progress

TEHRAN – The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched its annual Aerospace Week, featuring a series of cultural and artistic programs.

The week, which began on Saturday (the first day of the week in Iran), commenced with a ceremonial cleaning of martyrs' graves. This opening event honored those who demonstrated the force's might during the 12-day war.

Key highlights include a live broadcast of the "Dua-e-Nadba" prayer ceremony and public visits to the National Aerospace Park, which will continue until November 15. Additional events feature a Memory Night on Tuesday, followed by a memorial ceremony for the martyrs on Thursday. The program also includes a documentary titled "People's Aid," the unveiling of the "Promise Keeper" symphonic orchestra, and a new poetry piece dedicated to the martyrs.

