Iranian films line up for Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

TEHRAN- Four films by Iranian directors are competing in different sections of the 29th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which is currently underway at the Estonian capital.

“It's Winter” by Sajjad Imani and “K-Poper” by Ebrahim Amini are on screen at the main section of the festival.

A co-production between Iran, France, and Canada, “It's Winter” tells the story of a young woman navigating a world of snow, silence, and unseen struggles. In the remote Iranian Zagros Mountains, as winter approaches, 16-year-old Sogol lives a fragile life straddling the border between childhood and adulthood. Her family's existence, rooted in nature and sustained by tradition, is shaped by patriarchal customs and the pressures of an evolving world.

Though she lacks formal education, Sogol dreams of a different future for her younger sibling, Delaram. She believes that education can break the cycle of tradition and open new possibilities. Sogol dares to envision a future beyond the mountains for Delaram, but her delicate dreams are easily threatened by the harsh wilderness surrounding her.

“K-Poper” tells the story of a teenage girl from Iran who has fallen in love with a popular Korean K-pop singer. She dreams of going to Seoul to see him perform and to participate in a competition. Although she has been accepted into the competition, her mother is strongly opposed to her going.

Moreover, “Like Friend, Like Deer” by Malek Eghbali is competing at the short animation section of the festival, while “A Perfect Maryam”, co-directed by Solmaz Etemadzadeh and Ara Torosian, is on screen at the short film section.

“Like Friend, Like Deer” tells the story of some people who are like nature.

“A Perfect Maryam” is about a tense and emotionally charged household where a young girl named Mina silently observes the growing rift between her rebellious teenage sister, Maryam, and their authoritarian father.

Black Nights Film Festival (also known as PÖFF – Pimedate Ööde FilmiFestival) is held annually in November in Tallinn. It is the only FIAPF-accredited competitive feature film festival in Northern Europe.

The festival features seven competitive sections alongside non-competitive screenings, presenting over 200 films including features and documentaries. It highlights new discoveries and showcases the best selections from other festivals, with special programs dedicated to various sub-genres.

Black Nights encompasses a range of events: the main festival, specialized sub-festivals for youth and children's films, short films, and animations. Additionally, an extensive industry program transforms Tallinn and Tartu into a vibrant yet relaxed hub of film culture, attracting over 93,000 attendees and 1,788 film professionals and press from around the world in 2024.

The 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival will be running until November 23.

Photo: A scene from “K-Poper” by Iranian director Ebrahim Amini

