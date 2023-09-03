Iran defeat Philippines at 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated the Philippines 3-2 (22–25, 25–22, 25–21, 24–26, 15–12) in the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship Pool H on Sunday.

Iran were overpowered by powerhouses Japan 3-0 and also lost to India 3-1 in the Preliminary Round.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Hong Kong on Monday.

The 22nd edition of the continent’s biggest women’s volleyball tournament kicked off on Aug. 30 and will run until Sept. 6 at 5,000-seater Chartchai Hall and The Mall Korat’s MCC Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.