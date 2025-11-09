US must face legal, political, and military consequences of the June raid on Iran: speaker

TEHRAN - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated on Sunday that the United States must bear the legal and political consequences of its act of aggression against the Islamic Republic in June.

Addressing an open session of Parliament, three days after U.S. President Donald Trump admitted he was “very much in charge of” June’s Israeli-American assault on Iran, Qalibaf condemned the attack as a grave violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Iran’s national sovereignty.

“Following the U.S. president’s explicit admission of direct responsibility in the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran, I strongly denounce this heinous act on behalf of the noble people of Iran,” he said.

The top lawmaker added, “Under international law, the U.S. government must accept the legal, political, and military consequences of this blatant aggression, which has resulted in the martyrdom of many of our citizens.”