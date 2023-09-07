“Wrong Place Wrong Time” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of British writer Gillian McAllister’s “Wrong Place Wrong Time” has recently been published by Amut Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mohaddeseh Ahmadi.

The book tells the story of Jen, who anxiously waits up for her 18-year-old son, Todd, to return home on the morning of Halloween. But worries about his broken curfew transform into something much more dangerous when Todd finally emerges from the darkness. As Jen watches through the window, she sees her funny, seemingly happy teenage son stab a total stranger.

She doesn’t know who the victim is, or why Todd has committed such a devastating act of violence. All she knows is that her life, and Todd’s, have been shattered.

After her son is taken into custody, Jen falls asleep in despair. But when she wakes up, it is yesterday. The murder has not happened yet—and there may be a chance to stop it. Each morning, when Jen wakes, she is further back in the past, first weeks, then years, before the murder. And Jen realizes that somewhere in the past lies the trigger for Todd’s terrible crime and it is her mission to find it, and prevent it from taking place.

