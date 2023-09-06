Beyond the big cities, discover charms of rural Iran

TEHRAN - Bustling cities like Tehran or Isfahan are usually the first thing that comes to mind for the majority of foreign visitors when they think of Iran.

However, the ancient land offers an alternative and unique experience for tourists who want to explore off the beaten routes and the rural areas. In fact, that idea offers a is a wonderful way for travelers to escape the busy city life and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the countryside.

One of the most popular rural destinations in Iran is the village of Abyaneh, nestled in the foothills of the mount Karkas, the highest mountain of the region, which is situated in Isfahan province. This ancient village is known for its distinct red mud-brick houses, narrow alleys, and traditional attire worn by the locals to name a few.

Local tour guides believe Abyaneh is a perfect place for tourists who want to experience the authentic life of rural Iran, enjoy hiking and nature walks and take in the stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Another charming destination, when it comes to rural tourism, is Masuleh in Gilan province. This picturesque village is stretched on a steep slope, boasting unique architecture, with cozy houses built on top of one another and narrow pathways winding through the village.

Masuleh is also known for its delicious local cuisine, which includes dishes made with fresh herbs, tasty rice, organic vegetables, and fish from nearby rivers.

If you are looking for a mountainous retreat to relax, the hot springs in Sarein might be the perfect place for you. Located in the northwest of the country, Sarein's hot springs are said to have therapeutic properties and are surrounded by beautiful landscapes, including spectacular mountains and native forests. There are many resorts and traditional guest houses in Sarein where you can soak in warm hospitality of the locals and enjoy other activities like horseback riding.

For those interested in history and culture, the ancient village of Kandovan offers a unique and fascinating experience. This centuries-old village is built into the towering cliffs of the Sahand Mountains and is home to less than 1,000 people. The houses in Kandovan are carved into the rocks and have been inhabited for centuries. The village is also home to many artisan workshops and local handcrafts, making it a great place to buy souvenirs and support the local economy.

Rural tourism is defined by the World Tourism Organization as a type of activity where the visitor's experience is connected to a wide range of products typically linked to outdoor recreation, agriculture, rural living, culture, fishing, and sightseeing. A landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, a low population density, and a traditional social structure and way of life are additional traits of this type of tourism.

Travelers can get a sweet taste of Iran's rural traditions, hospitality, and natural beauty through rural tourism. Everybody can find something to enjoy in rural Iran, from the hot springs and historical villages to the breathtaking mountain scenery and delectable cuisine. On your next trip, explore the rural areas of Iran.

AFM