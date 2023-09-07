Book Garden to commemorate Jalal Al-e Ahmad’s 54th death anniversary

TEHRAN-On the occasion of the 54th death anniversary of the celebrated Iranian writer Jalal Al-e Ahmad, a conference will be held at the Book Garden in Tehran on September 11.

The conference will examine the role of Al-e Ahmad in contemporary Persian literature and Iranian culture, ISNA reported on Thursday.

Al-e Ahmad is one of the distinguished contemporary authors in Iran who published many novels, short stories, critical essays, and travelogues. He is mostly known in Iran for his novels “The School Principal” and “Westoxification” which have also been translated into English.

He also translated works by French writers André Gide, Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, and more into Persian.

The conference will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, at the book Garden, located on the western side of the National Library Blvd, Haghani Highway.

