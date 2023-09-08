Malaysia National Day celebrated in Tehran

TEHRAN- Malaysian Embassy in Iran celebrated the 66th National Day of Malaysia at the residence of the Malaysian ambassador in Tehran on Tuesday (September 5).

The ceremony titled “Malaysia Rangarang” was participated by a number of senior officials including ambassadors of some other countries as well as officials from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In an interview conducted by the Tehran Times on the sidelines of the event, Malaysian Ambassador to Tehran Khairi Omar referred to Iran-Malaysia relations and said: “We are on the right side”.

“You know, we have more cooperation, both countries, now, and more have done to come together now; there are lot we can do together, named as trade, education, science and technology, because there are many scopes of cooperation we can do together”, the envoy stated.

Answering a question about trade ties between the two countries, the ambassador said, “There are joint commissions between the two countries, the ICT of Iran (Ministry of Information and Communications Technology), and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia will be the heads, so there will be meeting soon, and we will sit together and what each other wants is discussed.”

“But of course, what we gonna do today is both countries can move forward along with their trade and investment agenda that both countries set in terms of increase the number of investment in each country and potential areas for businesspeople to come and both together have this cooperation elevated to the high level”, he emphasized.

It should be mentioned that Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, who traveled to Tehran last month accompanied by an entourage of businessmen and economists, has underlined the need for Malaysia to strengthen relations with Iran following his visit to the country.

Commenting on his recent visit to Iran, Abdul Kadir said, “This visit is very important in terms of shoring up relations between Malaysia and Iran.”

He also positively assessed the development of relations between the two nations and the close cooperation between Malaysia and Iran.

“One of the actions in this field was the formation of commissions to strengthen relations, the most important of which is the formation and reactivation of the joint economic commission between Malaysia and Iran,” the top diplomat said, adding that the joint commission will be activated soon in Tehran and Kuala Lumpur.

He added, “Malaysia believes that the Joint Economic Commission can develop the economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries more than before and in different dimensions.”

On August 21, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian hosted his Malaysian counterpart Abdul Kadir in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the expansion of ties in different fields as well as the implementation of the previously signed agreements.

In a joint press conference, Amir Abdollahian announced that Iran-Malaysia Joint Economic Commission will be held in Tehran in the near future.