ICCIMA to cooperate with FIEEI to resolve energy imbalance

TEHRAN – The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has said that the chamber is going to cooperate with the country’s Federation of Iranian Energy Export Industries (FIEEI) to resolve the imbalance in energy supply and demand, especially in the electricity sector.

Speaking in a meeting with the FIEEI Board of Directors on Thursday, Hossein Selahvarzi said: “The Federation of Iranian Energy Export Industries has the capacity to provide the country’s required energy by attracting new investments, and in this regard, it can present a new proposal to the government and the Energy Ministry in cooperation with the ICCIMA.”

Hamidreza Salehi, the Chairman of the FIEEI Board of Directors said: “The Federation of Iranian Energy Export Industries was established in 2009 in order to organize the production and export processes of goods and services of Iran's energy industries and maintain balance and order and provide the possibility of attracting more investment in this sector.”

The primary goal of this federation is to use the capacities of the construction and energy industries in the country, Salehi added.

According to the official, the constituent organizations of Iran's Federation of Iranian Energy Export Industries account for 65 percent of Iran's non-oil exports which is about $45 billion dollars.

“We are trying to gather these potentials together with the ICCIMA to make Iran the hub of energy and construction (electricity and gas, oil, dam construction) in the region in the next 10 years,” Salehi stressed.

“Our goal is to attract many experts and entrepreneurs in collaboration with the ICCIMA to raise our share in the country’s GDP,” he added.

According to Salehi, the federation has the capacity to solve the imbalance of supply and demand in the electricity and gas sectors with new investment.

