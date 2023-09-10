Gol Gohar complete signing of Roberto Torres

TEHRAN – Gol Gohar football team completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Roberto Torres Saturday night.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has penned a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Torres joined Foolad in winter transfer window until the end of the season and had been linked to join Esteghlal in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) but opted to sign a deal with Sirjan based Gol Gohar.

Torres was a member of Spanish club Osasuna from 2007 to 2023.

Gol Gohar, headed by Greek coach Marinos Ouzounidis, are fifth in the table.