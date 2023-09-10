Iranian students shine at IOI 2023

TEHRAN- Iran grabbed one gold medal and three silver medals at the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics, ranking seventh in the world among 91 countries.

The IOI 2023 was held in Szeged, Hungary, from August 28th to September 4th.

Parsa Pordeli Behrouz won the gold medal and Fateme Tamheri, Soheil Mohammadkhani, and Amirhossein Vahiditabar won the silver medal.

The International Olympiad in Informatics is an annual international informatics competition for high school students from various invited countries, accompanied by social and cultural programs.

It is one of the several international science Olympiads held annually around the world. Exceptional high school students from various countries compete in the prestigious algorithmic competition to sharpen their informatics skills—such as problem analysis, design of algorithms and data structures, programming, and testing.

The IOI 2023 was organized by a consortium led by Neumann Nonprofit Ltd., with the University of Szeged and TechEd Hungary as partners, under the supervision and support of the Hungarian Ministry of Economic Development.

Each participating country selected a team of up to four contestants to represent their nation. The team competes in a two-day competition.

Each contestant competed individually to maximize their score by solving three algorithmic problems within five hours on each competition day.

Other achievements

This year, the Iranian team took five medals, ranking third in the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held on August 10-20 in Chorzow, Poland.

Also, Iranian students took six medals, ranking 11th at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad which was held in Japan on July 2-13, 2023. IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held each year in a different country.

The Iranian students who participated in the 53rd International Physics Olympiad (IPO) succeeded in winning four silver medals and one bronze medal which placed the country 11th among 111 participating countries, ISNA reported.

In the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), held in the United Arab Emirates from July 3-11, Iran's team was ranked first in the world by winning four gold medals. The IBO 2023 hosted 293 students from 76 countries.

At the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics 2022, Iranian students won two gold medals, one silver medal, and an honorary diploma.

Some 90 countries participated in IOI 2022, and the Iranian team ranked ninth in the world.

MT/MG

