1.8 million visits to Hamedan attractions registered

TEHRAN - Various historical sites and museums across Hamedan province attracted over 1.8 million visitors during the first five months of the current Iranian year (started on March 21).

In the first five months of this year, 1,851,537 people visited Hamadan’s historical, cultural, and tourist attractions, the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department said on Sunday.

From the dramatic sceneries to countless cultural sites, and from archeological sites to the largest in-cave lake on the planet, Hamedan offers a variety of destinations for history buffs, sightseers and nature lovers.

A surprising aspect of the central-west province, which never fails to provide visitors with cultural heritage sites, is made up of picturesque natural landscapes, traditional dining establishments, public gardens, vibrant outdoor markets, and, most importantly, its friendly people.

Sprawling on a high plain, Hamedan was initially urbanized by the Medes, Assyrians, Persians, and Parthians. It may no longer be the legendary metropolis it once was, but it still boasts all the culture you'd expect from a location with such a long history.

It is perhaps best known as the location of the Tomb of Avicenna, which commemorates and celebrates the life of the Islamic world's most revered scientist. The Ali Sadr Cave and the inscriptions of the Ganjnameh, which were created by the Darius and Xerxes rulers of ancient Persia, are two more amazing sights to see.

Hamedan, also known as Ecbatana in classical times, was once one of the most important cities in the ancient world. A pitiful few artifacts from antiquity still exist, but significant areas of the city center are dedicated to excavations, and there are a few historical oddities scattered about.

AFM