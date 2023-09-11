Chinese travel insiders meet counterparts in Shiraz

TEHRAN—Several Chinese travel experts have met with Iranian counterparts in Shiraz during their visits to the ancient city in southern Iran.

The meeting was held in the cultural heritage and tourism directorate of Fars province in which the attendees discussed a range of issues from tourism-related investments in the accommodation and hospitality industry, air travel, Chinese-speaking tour guides, and Chinese restaurants, Young Journalists Club reported on Monday.

The Chinese officials and experts who came from Zhejiang, a province in eastern China, and their fellows from Fars province exchanged views on possible cooperation in religious, nature, cultural, and medical tourism, the report said.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has put in a great deal of effort to become a popular destination for Chinese nationals. Experts believe that insignificant numbers of Chinese restaurants, Chinese-language guides, or even inappropriate lodging facilities have been among the main reasons why Chinese arrivals in Iran fall short of expectations.

The ancient region of Fars also spelled Pars, or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital in Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, the capital city of Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794. Moreover, Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking to this provincial capital.

Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa’di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis are among the historical, cultural, and ancient sites of Shiraz that are of interest to domestic and foreign tourists. The ancient city is also home to some magnificent historical gardens such as Bagh-e Narenjestan and Eram Garden, which are top tourist destinations both for domestic and international sightseers.

