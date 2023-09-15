UAE repeated claims over three Iranian islands will destabilize regional security: top advisor

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior foreign policy adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, cautions that the United Arab Emirates’ claims of ownership over three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf could “destabilize the region’s security”.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Thursday, Velayati reiterated Tehran’s stance towards the islands and said they are a part of Iran’s history and are an “integral part of our territory”.

The UAE have been ownership claims over the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa – three islands in the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE first claimed Abu Musa and then extended ownership claim to the other two islands.

“The UAE’s claims regarding the three islands have created problems between two neighboring countries,” Velayati said. “We will not allow any false claims regarding the Persian Gulf to become a reality.”

“Repeated claims by the UAE about the three islands will destabilize the region’s security,” added Velayati, who was Iran’s foreign minister from 1981 to 1997.

In July, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Russian envoy in Tehran to protest against a joint statement from Russia and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that called for dialogue over the islands.

China made a similar move in December with President Xi Jinping and the GCC signing a joint statement calling for dialogue to settle differences. This led to the Iranian foreign ministry summoning the Chinese ambassador to Tehran to protest against the move.

‘Strengthening regional relations’

Velayati went on to say that “we do not want conflict with our neighbors and are keen on peace without compromising on the integrity of our lands.”

He said countries in the region had “no alternative” other than to strengthen relations and resolve differences.

“We’re convinced of the need to establish regional security and are ready to implement this with neighboring states,” Velayati added, citing the improvement of ties Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the two countries exchanged ambassadors in an effort to cement a restoration of ties after a seven-year rupture.

China brokered the rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran, which led to a resumption of full diplomatic relations.