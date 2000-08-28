A Report on Iranian Cinema Presence in International Film Festivals

TEHRAN Public Relations Office of Farabi Cinematic Foundation announced that the Iranian cinema has had 50 international presence (41 feature films and 9 short films) in 16 international festivals and cultural centers from June 21 to July 21. According to the same report, the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization (ICCO) participated in Iranian Film Week in South Africa and the International Department of Sima Film participated with three films of The Wheel, Wind and Willow and Tree of Life in two international film festivals.

The private section of the Iranian films took part with nine films (six feature and three short films) in nine international film festivals. The film Color of God by Majid Majidi and A Time for Exhilaration of Horses by Bahman Qobadi participated in four and two international festivals respectively. The films Children of Heaven, Wind Will Take Us Away, Jom'eh and The Blackboard took part in five international film festivals. The Youth Cinema Association took part in three international film festivals with three short films.

Moreover, Farabi Cinematic Foundation sent 17 films to 6 international festivals. The feature films include, Badouk, Father, Houri in Fire, Life and Nothing Else, Closeup, Near Perspective, Where Is the House of Friend, Homework, Passenger, The Red, Wedding of the Good and three other films. Other important cinematic activities from June 21 to July 21 include: Presence of Abbas Kiarostami as head of the jury of Czech Film Festival, presence of four Iranian children Shahrzad Kamali Qouchani, Sepideh Haji Soltani, Mania Hormozi and Seyed Hessam Mousavi as the member of the jury in 30th Jifoni Film Festival in Italy. Moreover, the works of Abbas Kiarostami were reviewed in Beirut Film Festival and films by Ebrahim Forouzesh were reviewed in a Czech film festival.

Meanwhile the best actor and best film prizes of Jifoni Film Festival went to Mohsen Ramezani for playing role in the film Color of God. The Best Short Film Prize and the Honorary Diploma of 11th Marseille Documentary Film Festival went to the film Candidate by Mohammad Shirvani.

