Israeli supporters complicit in atrocities committed against Palestinians, Raisi says

TEHRAN- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has noted that Israeli supporters, especially the United States, are partaking in all of Israel’s atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.

Speaking to a crowd on Friday in the southern Iranian city of Rostam in Fars Province, Raisi said that the Zionist regime continues to commit war crimes against the helpless and innocent people of Gaza through relentless bombardments.

“After 75 years of cruelty and crime, the new generation of Palestinians are currently standing up against the Zionists, and this shows that neither massacres nor deceitful contracts can discourage and dissuade the oppressed Palestinian people from pursuing their rights,” he added.

“Afghanistan has still not managed to reach stability, even 20 years after the U.S. committed heinous atrocities and murders there, “the Iranian president underscored.

He declared that the Palestinian people have had enough of injustice, tyranny, and violence.

“The Palestinian issue will not end by destroying the people’s homes in Gaza. The people of Palestine and freedom-seeking nations around the world will get back at the leaders of the Zionist regime,”Raisi stated.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s stance on defending Palestine and the oppressed people of Gaza, adding, “Defending Palestine and the oppressed people of Gaza is our duty.”

On October 7, following the initiation of multifaceted Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the greatest military campaign against the Israeli regime in decades, by resistance groups, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime began its ruthless onslaught against Gaza.

Israel has been raining missiles and bombs on the besieged Gaza strip after the Hamas resistance movement surprised the regime with a large-scale offensive on Saturday.

Hamas forces entered the occupied territories through land, air and sea after thousands of rockets were fired at Israeli military positions.

The regime has ordered a “total blockade” of Gaza not letting any food, fuel, electricity, or medicine inside the enclave. “We are fighting with human animals and we will act accordingly,” said Israel’s war minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday as civilian casualties inside the impoverished strip began to rise.

So far more than 1900 Palestinians have been killed during Israeli attacks with more than 500 children among the dead. Videos show Israel has also been using white phosphorus bombs to strike Gaza, whose use on civilian areas is considered to be a war crime.

The regime has reduced entire neighborhoods in the densely populated region to rubles and has also told 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza to leave their homes and relocate to southern regions, something that revived Nakbah memories.

The 24 hour notice by the regime came on Friday. That’s while so far, more than 300,000 Gazans have been displaced due to Israel’s relentless bombings of civilian areas. Authorities in Gaza say more than 90% of the regime’s targets consist of residential buildings.

The United Nations Human Rights chief has urged Israel to respect the dignity and lives of Palestinian people and “spare the civilian population and civilian objects” during its attacks.

“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Volker Turk added.

Millions of people around the world staged rallies on Friday to show support for the population of 2.3 million people in Gaza who have been subject to relentless Israeli fire in the past week.

Leaders in the UK, Canada, France, Germany, the EU, and NATO have also voiced strong support for the regime without mentioning any of the horrifying crimes Israel is currently committing against Palestinians.

But despite Western leaders’ loyalty towards their proxy in West Asia and a massive propaganda campaign backing the regime, citizens around the world did not hesitate to express their revulsion with Israeli crimes in Gaza; even though any protest in support of Palestine might bring about draconian consequences for demonstrators in the West.