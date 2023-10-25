Iranian swimmer Zeighaminejad wins one more gold at Hangzhou 2022

HANGZHOU, China – Iranian swimmer Sina Zeighaminejad won his third gold medal in the 2022 Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

He came first with a time of 56.33 seconds in the Men's 100m Freestyle - S10 Final.

Japanese swimmer Akito Minai won the silver with 56.98 seconds and the bronze medal went to Iran’s Shahin Izadyar with a time of 57.94 seconds.

A total of 128 male athletes represent Iran in 16 events and 82 female athletes compete in 11 events.

Iran finished in third place in the 2018 Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Iran’s slogan in the 2022 Asian Para Games is “Faith, Iran, Honor” and the name of the delegation is “Children of Iran”.

Hangzhou 2022 takes place from Oct. 22 to 28. An estimated 3,000 athletes compete across 22 sports.